Justice Served: Man Sentenced for 2016 Child Rape Case

A court has sentenced Nitish Kumar, a 28-year-old, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a six-year-old girl that occurred nine years ago. Additional District and Sessions Judge Bharat Singh Yadav also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The gruesome incident took place on February 2, 2016. According to Special Public Prosecutor Utkarsh Vats, Kumar entered the girl's house when her parents were away, assaulted her, and committed the heinous act. The victim relayed her ordeal to her father upon his return, leading to Kumar's capture and arrest by local police.

The conviction includes charges under sections 376 (2i) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional month of imprisonment for Kumar.

