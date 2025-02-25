Bombay High Court Quashes MMRDA's Termination of French Consultant
The Bombay High Court annulled MMRDA's contract termination notice to consultancy firm Systra over alleged corruption. It deemed the action arbitrary, ordering a review. Amid political uproar, Systra accused MMRDA of seeking undue favors, prompting calls for a probe. The termination was contested until December 2026.
The Bombay High Court has invalidated a contract termination notice issued by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) against French consultancy firm Systra. The court found the action arbitrary and instructed the authority to reassess the situation after hearing the firm's case.
This decision followed allegations from Systra accusing MMRDA officials of corruption, which has sparked considerable political backlash. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has tasked officials with investigating the claims, while the MMRDA argues that Systra misrepresented facts to deflect from its own contractual breaches.
As political leaders demand a fair inquiry, the situation has attracted international attention, with the French Embassy intervening. Opposition figures criticize the government's stance and call for transparency, stressing that unresolved issues could tarnish India's global standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
