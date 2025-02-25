Legal Battle Over Jama Masjid's Preservation

The Allahabad High Court has set a hearing date of February 27 for a petition concerning the whitewashing and cleaning of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal. This decision was made by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal following an application from the mosque's management.

The court session saw participation from significant legal figures, with Sri Hari Shankar Jain representing the opposing party and appearing via video conferencing. The state's interests were defended by learned Additional Chief Standing Counsel, Sri Sanjai Kumar Singh, who was present during the proceedings.

Despite some absence, S F A Naqvi, counsel for the Muslim side, confirmed that advocate Manoj Kumar Singh represents the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Naqvi assured the court that he would notify ASI's legal representative about the order within the stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)