Journalist’s Arrest Sparks Debate on Media Ethics

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Mahesh Langa, a Gujarat-based journalist, as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged financial fraud, according to officials.

Known as a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, Langa was detained and presented to a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ahmedabad. The court granted remand to the ED until February 28.

Langa's legal troubles stem from FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad Police accusing him of fraud, criminal misappropriation, and involvement in a GST Input Tax Credit scam. The accused journalist maintains his innocence, denying any wrongdoing.

