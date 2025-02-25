Left Menu

Journalist’s Arrest Sparks Debate on Media Ethics

Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud. He is accused of extortion, manipulation, and involvement in a GST Input Tax Credit scam. His lawyer denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:04 IST
Journalist’s Arrest Sparks Debate on Media Ethics
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Mahesh Langa, a Gujarat-based journalist, as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged financial fraud, according to officials.

Known as a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, Langa was detained and presented to a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ahmedabad. The court granted remand to the ED until February 28.

Langa's legal troubles stem from FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad Police accusing him of fraud, criminal misappropriation, and involvement in a GST Input Tax Credit scam. The accused journalist maintains his innocence, denying any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025