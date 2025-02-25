Massive Liquor Policy Scam Unveiled: CAG Report Sparks Political Row in Delhi

The CAG report has brought to light a significant Rs 2,000 crore loss owing to the Delhi excise policy instituted by the AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal. This revelation has led to accusations from Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who criticized Kejriwal as a 'middleman for the liquor lobby.'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further condemned AAP, emphasizing that the CAG report indicates substantial mishandling of public funds, resulting in the loss of government revenue. She highlighted the prior government's failure in advancing the public's interest, describing it as a 'scam.'

Defending the excise policy, AAP's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, referred to the previous policy as plagued by corruption. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari magnified the scale of this liquor scam, comparing it unfavorably with previous fraud cases and demanding consequential legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)