Exploring Dialogue: Tackling Paramilitarism in Northern Ireland

The British and Irish governments are considering talks with active paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland. Despite the 1998 Good Friday Agreement reducing violence, splinter groups persist in criminal activities. An independent expert will assess the feasibility of formal dialogue without offering financial incentives to end violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:14 IST
Exploring Dialogue: Tackling Paramilitarism in Northern Ireland
  • United Kingdom

The British and Irish governments are contemplating discussions with active paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland to encourage their disbandment, according to Britain's minister for the region. While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement successfully curtailed large-scale sectarian violence, some splinter factions still engage in criminal activities.

The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC), which oversees paramilitary groups, highlighted ongoing control over certain communities by these factions through intimidation and crime like drug dealing. They recommend direct government engagement with these groups. An independent expert has been appointed to assess the potential for such dialogue.

Hilary Benn, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, clarified that this move is not the formal beginning of any process and assured that no financial incentives will be offered to cease violence. Last year, MI5 reduced Northern Ireland's threat level from 'severe' to 'substantial'. Although there has been a reduction in violence, concerns about paramilitary groups persist, as stated in the IRC's annual report.

