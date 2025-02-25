Fight Against the Sharp Peril: Unmasking Chinese Manjha
A BJP MLC raised concerns over the illegal sale of Chinese 'manjha' in Uttar Pradesh despite a ban. Highlighting the risks, Vijay Bahadur Pathak urged government action during the budget session. Emphasizing its dangerous nature, Pathak warned about the sharp thread's potential threat to humans and birds.
In the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak expressed grave concerns about the unchecked sale of Chinese 'manjha', a type of kite string, despite its ban in the state. This issue drew attention during the sixth day of the Budget Session.
Addressing the government, Pathak emphasized that despite the stringent regulations and penalties, including a five-year imprisonment and hefty fines, the Chinese 'manjha' continues to be sold openly, particularly during the Makar Sankranti festival.
Pathak highlighted the deadly implications of this sharp kite thread, warning that it poses a significant threat to both human and bird life, often leading to severe injuries or fatalities when entangled. He urged immediate governmental intervention to curtail this hazardous practice.
