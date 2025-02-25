Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Unleashing Data for Transformation

In a move to modernize governance, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned a policy aimed at utilizing data for the enhanced implementation of state schemes. The cabinet also approved the creation of a State Data Authority under the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), marking a significant step towards data-driven governance.

The new policy provides a structured approach for collecting and managing the diverse data generated by multiple state departments. By harnessing this data, the state aims to ensure more effective rollout and management of projects, improving transparency across various sectors.

This comprehensive data initiative will streamline efforts for civic workers, particularly in rural areas, by alleviating the burden of data collection. With more accurate data, these workers, including anganwadi and agricultural staff, can focus on their primary tasks rather than administrative duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)