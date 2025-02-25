Left Menu

Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Unleashing Data for Transformation

The Maharashtra government has approved a ground-breaking policy to use data effectively for implementing schemes. A State Data Authority, under MITRA, will be established to collate data from various departments and institutions, ensuring accuracy and transparency while easing the workload on civic staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:39 IST
Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Unleashing Data for Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to modernize governance, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned a policy aimed at utilizing data for the enhanced implementation of state schemes. The cabinet also approved the creation of a State Data Authority under the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), marking a significant step towards data-driven governance.

The new policy provides a structured approach for collecting and managing the diverse data generated by multiple state departments. By harnessing this data, the state aims to ensure more effective rollout and management of projects, improving transparency across various sectors.

This comprehensive data initiative will streamline efforts for civic workers, particularly in rural areas, by alleviating the burden of data collection. With more accurate data, these workers, including anganwadi and agricultural staff, can focus on their primary tasks rather than administrative duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025