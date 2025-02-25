Lawyers Strike Halts Judicial Work Over Proposed Amendment and Vacancy Crisis

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench experienced a standstill in judicial proceedings as lawyers abstained from work on Tuesday. This strike was in protest against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill and highlighted the severe shortage of judges.

On Monday, the Oudh Bar Association (OBA), along with other associations, decided unanimously to boycott judicial activities. This decision was ratified under OBA President RD Shashi's leadership, targeting both the bill and systemic issues within the judicial system.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association, reflecting similar grievances, abstained from work. Despite the government retracting the proposed bill, the crisis of judge vacancies looms large, with only 55 judges operational against the sanctioned strength of 160.

(With inputs from agencies.)