Left Menu

Lawyers Strike Halts Judicial Work Over Proposed Amendment and Vacancy Crisis

Judicial work at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court and its subordinate courts was disrupted after lawyers went on strike to protest the Advocates (Amendment) Bill and a shortage of judges. Despite the withdrawal of proposed amendments, vacancies remain unfilled, prompting continued protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:56 IST
Lawyers Strike Halts Judicial Work Over Proposed Amendment and Vacancy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench experienced a standstill in judicial proceedings as lawyers abstained from work on Tuesday. This strike was in protest against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill and highlighted the severe shortage of judges.

On Monday, the Oudh Bar Association (OBA), along with other associations, decided unanimously to boycott judicial activities. This decision was ratified under OBA President RD Shashi's leadership, targeting both the bill and systemic issues within the judicial system.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association, reflecting similar grievances, abstained from work. Despite the government retracting the proposed bill, the crisis of judge vacancies looms large, with only 55 judges operational against the sanctioned strength of 160.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025