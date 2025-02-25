Left Menu

Awaiting Justice: Bhopal's Toxic Legacy in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's decision on disposing 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide factory is pending. The 1984 gas tragedy, considered a major industrial disaster, killed thousands. Authorities will act post-February 27 hearing. Concerns about the disposal site's proximity to villages continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:30 IST
Awaiting Justice: Bhopal's Toxic Legacy in the Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the Bhopal Union Carbide factory, scene of the infamous 1984 gas disaster, awaits the Supreme Court's directive. Madhya Pradesh authorities will proceed based on the court's upcoming ruling.

The catastrophic event, involving a methyl isocyanate leak, resulted in 5,479 fatalities and numerous injuries, marking it as a major industrial disaster. Current disposal plans hinge on a legal decision expected on February 27.

Villages near the intended disposal site in Pithampur are raising alarm over potential risks, prompting the Supreme Court to demand safety assurances from the government and pollution control entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025