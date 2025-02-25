Awaiting Justice: Bhopal's Toxic Legacy in the Supreme Court

The disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the Bhopal Union Carbide factory, scene of the infamous 1984 gas disaster, awaits the Supreme Court's directive. Madhya Pradesh authorities will proceed based on the court's upcoming ruling.

The catastrophic event, involving a methyl isocyanate leak, resulted in 5,479 fatalities and numerous injuries, marking it as a major industrial disaster. Current disposal plans hinge on a legal decision expected on February 27.

Villages near the intended disposal site in Pithampur are raising alarm over potential risks, prompting the Supreme Court to demand safety assurances from the government and pollution control entities.

