Tragedy in Bilaspur: Teen Detained in Shocking Child Death Case

A chilling incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city as police detained a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday, suspected of murdering a five-year-old girl after attempting to rape her. The accused was identified following the discovery of the girl's body at a construction site, sparking significant outrage.

The young victim had been missing since Monday evening, residing in a colony's labor quarters with her family, just like the alleged perpetrator. Her family's complaint on Tuesday morning set the urgent police investigation in motion, as they pursued a case under applicable legal sections against an unidentified individual initially.

CCTV footage from the site revealed the boy leading the victim, ultimately confessing his crime to the authorities. Citing his addiction to pornographic content, the boy admitted he was driven to take the girl when she was alone. He now faces proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act.

