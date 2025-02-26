Left Menu

Tragedy in Bilaspur: Teen Detained in Shocking Child Death Case

A 13-year-old boy was detained in Bilaspur for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl after an attempted rape. The incident occurred in a residential colony, sparking a police investigation. The boy admitted to the crime, linked to his porn addiction, and faces Juvenile Justice proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city as police detained a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday, suspected of murdering a five-year-old girl after attempting to rape her. The accused was identified following the discovery of the girl's body at a construction site, sparking significant outrage.

The young victim had been missing since Monday evening, residing in a colony's labor quarters with her family, just like the alleged perpetrator. Her family's complaint on Tuesday morning set the urgent police investigation in motion, as they pursued a case under applicable legal sections against an unidentified individual initially.

CCTV footage from the site revealed the boy leading the victim, ultimately confessing his crime to the authorities. Citing his addiction to pornographic content, the boy admitted he was driven to take the girl when she was alone. He now faces proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

