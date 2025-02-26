Bank of America Redefines Diversity Initiatives in Trump Era
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. lender, has revised its diversity initiatives due to changes under President Trump's administration. The bank eliminated diversity hiring goals from its policies, aligning its programs with new legal and executive directives. The focus remains on providing equitable opportunities across its network.
In response to the evolving business climate under President Donald Trump, Bank of America has revised its approach to diversity initiatives. As the second-largest lender in the U.S., the bank has removed previous references to diversity hiring targets in its policies.
This strategic pivot, disclosed in the bank's annual filing, signifies a departure from the diversity-focused goals outlined in the prior year's proxy statement. The move is attributed to recent legal changes and executive orders introduced by the current administration.
A bank spokesperson emphasized that while modifications have been made, the overarching goal remains to offer equitable opportunities to clients, shareholders, and employees alike.
