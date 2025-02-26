Meta's Hiring Practices Under Legal Scrutiny: Court Battle Heats Up
A lawsuit against Meta Platforms claims the company prefers hiring foreign workers due to lower wages than U.S. citizens. Three American plaintiffs argue discrimination, while the court references Meta's past settlement and statistics supporting visa favoring. The case highlights broader industry issues and legal challenges.
Meta Platforms is embroiled in a legal battle as a federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit can proceed, accusing the tech giant of favoritism towards foreign workers based on wage disparities.
The plaintiffs, all American citizens with tech expertise, allege that Meta systematically overlooks qualified U.S. workers.
Meta denies the claims, but statistical evidence and a prior settlement provide grounds for the lawsuit, emphasizing ongoing debates in the tech industry around employment practices.
