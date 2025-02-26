Meta's Hiring Practices Under Legal Scrutiny: Court Battle Heats Up

Meta Platforms is embroiled in a legal battle as a federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit can proceed, accusing the tech giant of favoritism towards foreign workers based on wage disparities.

The plaintiffs, all American citizens with tech expertise, allege that Meta systematically overlooks qualified U.S. workers.

Meta denies the claims, but statistical evidence and a prior settlement provide grounds for the lawsuit, emphasizing ongoing debates in the tech industry around employment practices.

