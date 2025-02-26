Graceland Fraud: Missouri Woman Admits to Multi-Million Dollar Scheme

A Missouri woman, Lisa Jeanine Findley, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud the family of the late Elvis Presley, stealing millions and attempting to compromise their ownership of the famed Graceland estate, the Department of Justice revealed.

The DOJ detailed that Findley, 53, devised a fraudulent plan involving a fictitious sale of the estate, where Presley is interred, by deceitfully asserting that Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, had pledged Graceland as collateral for a loan she allegedly failed to repay before her death in 2023. Findley was accused of employing a fabricated company and using falsified documents and court filings to bolster her scheme. She threatened to foreclose on the property and auction it if the Presley estate did not settle her illegitimate claim, according to DOJ reports.

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter and the inheritor of Graceland, sued Naussany Investments, the entity Findley utilized to attempt the sale, insisting her mother had never secured such a loan and accusing Naussany of fraudulent actions. Her legal action resulted in halting the sale, prompting Naussany to withdraw their claims to the property, which attracts over 600,000 visitors annually. Arrested in August, Findley faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of identity theft and mail fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)