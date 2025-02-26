VP Dhankhar Highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress at Nyokum Yullo Celebration

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, emphasized the transformative development in Arunachal Pradesh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ policy at the first-ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration. Addressing a distinguished gathering, he highlighted the state’s remarkable advancements in infrastructure, connectivity, and investment potential.

From ‘Look East’ to ‘Act East’: A Policy of Transformation

Vice-President Dhankhar lauded the shift from the ‘Look East’ policy to ‘Act East,’ underscoring the necessity of proactive measures in fostering growth. “Merely looking will not suffice; action is necessary. When action is taken, we witness remarkable changes. Whether it is air travel, airports, railway connectivity, road networks, or even 4G network expansion—Arunachal Pradesh is making significant strides,” he asserted.

Massive Investment Potential in Hydropower

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower potential, he noted, “The state has the capacity to generate 50,000 MW of power, requiring an investment of ₹5 lakh crore. Kiren ji surely has some magic—he convinced the Prime Minister of this potential and urged all of you to seize the opportunity, cooperate, and preserve our cultural heritage.”

Historic Recognition for the Buddhist Community

The Vice-President also announced a historic development: “For the first time in India’s history, the Buddhist community has been granted minority status, and a Cabinet Minister position has been given to a Buddhist leader. This sends a strong message globally about India’s inclusivity and commitment to diversity.”

Nationalism and Cultural Unity: India’s Strength

Calling for an unwavering commitment to nationalism, he stated, “Under no circumstances can we compromise on national interest, dedication to the nation, or our resolve to serve it.” Stressing cultural unity, he said, “There is no country like India. As you celebrate Nyokum Yullo today, people across India are also celebrating festivals like Holi, Baisakhi, Lohri, Bihu, Pongal, and Navanna. Our traditions remain united, no matter where we are.”

India’s Strength on the Global Stage

Shri Dhankhar underscored India’s growing global influence, declaring, “Today, India is a strong nation. No one can cast an evil eye on us. Our Prime Minister is among the world’s most prominent leaders, and Arunachal Pradesh is fortunate to have a trusted leader in the Union Cabinet.”

Kiren Rijiju’s Role in Arunachal Pradesh’s Development

Praising Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Vice-President said, “Kiren Rijiju ji is a senior and powerful minister at the Centre, elected to the Lok Sabha four times. His vision for Arunachal Pradesh is remarkable. His dream of the Frontier Highway will come true, and his contributions have been pivotal in the state’s progress.”

A Personal Connection with Arunachal Pradesh

Recalling his earlier visit during the Statehood celebrations, Shri Dhankhar expressed admiration for Arunachal’s rich tribal heritage, saying, “I was mesmerized by your tribes and the pride of India that you embody.”

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Shri Rotom Tebin, MLA (25-Raga), Shri Tana Showren, President of Nyishi Elite Society, Shri H.K. Shalla, President of Tani Supun Dukun, Shri Guchi Sanjay, Chairman of the 1st Ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, Boasimla, and Shri Rab Kara Dani, Assistant General Secretary of the Central Nyokum Committee.

The celebration marked a significant moment in Arunachal Pradesh’s history, reinforcing the state’s growing prominence in India’s development narrative.