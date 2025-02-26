Left Menu

Protest Erupts After Alleged Rape Incident on MSRTC Bus

Protesters, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More, vandalized the security office at Swargate bus station after a woman was allegedly raped on an MSRTC bus. The protestors caused damage and demanded accountability from the BJP-led Maharashtra government. The accused, Dattatraya Gade, is being pursued by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:02 IST
Protest Erupts After Alleged Rape Incident on MSRTC Bus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated at the Swargate bus station on Wednesday as protesters, under the leadership of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More, took matters into their own hands following an alleged rape incident. The targeted attack was directed at the station's security office.

The protest, marked by the smashing of window panes and furniture, witnessed fervent chants denouncing the state government's handling of the shocking case. Women activists joined in vocally expressing grievances towards the BJP-led administration.

Police have identified the alleged perpetrator as Dattatraya Gade, a known petty criminal. Law enforcement officials have dedicated eight teams to locate Gade, continuing their hunt while public outcry mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025