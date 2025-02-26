Protest Erupts After Alleged Rape Incident on MSRTC Bus

Tension escalated at the Swargate bus station on Wednesday as protesters, under the leadership of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More, took matters into their own hands following an alleged rape incident. The targeted attack was directed at the station's security office.

The protest, marked by the smashing of window panes and furniture, witnessed fervent chants denouncing the state government's handling of the shocking case. Women activists joined in vocally expressing grievances towards the BJP-led administration.

Police have identified the alleged perpetrator as Dattatraya Gade, a known petty criminal. Law enforcement officials have dedicated eight teams to locate Gade, continuing their hunt while public outcry mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)