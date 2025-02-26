Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives in Bilsi

A tragic incident in Bilsi claimed the lives of three youths and left one critically injured after an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle. Police are investigating the case to identify the vehicle responsible for this devastating accident.

A devastating accident shook the Bilsi area on Wednesday as a speeding, unidentified vehicle struck a motorcycle, resulting in the tragic deaths of three young men and leaving another critically injured.

The collision occurred at around 2 pm near the Parauli petrol pump, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) K K Saroj, when the vehicle ran over four youths riding together on a single motorcycle.

Two victims, Jitin and Dharmendra from Hussainpur village, were declared dead at the scene, while Gaurav succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, Ashu Bansal remains in critical condition at the district hospital. Authorities have registered a case and are actively pursuing the vehicle involved in this heart-wrenching crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

