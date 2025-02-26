Left Menu

Dramatic Escape and Capture: Mobile Snatcher Nabbed in Delhi

A 26-year-old man named Shyam Kumar escaped police custody at a hospital but was later arrested in Delhi. Initially caught in Noida with Samir Ali, they attempted to flee during a vehicle check. Kumar, who shot at police, has eight criminal cases against him.

Shyam Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man, Shyam Kumar, made headlines after escaping from police custody at a government hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The dramatic escape followed his arrest, alongside Sameer Ali, during a vehicle check in Noida's Sector 15-A.

The incident unfolded on a Monday night when Kumar and Ali tried to speed away from police officials, only to skid on the road. In a desperate bid to resist arrest, Kumar reportedly opened fire, prompting police to retaliate in self-defense, resulting in the accused being shot in the leg.

Despite the injury, Kumar managed a daring escape from the hospital the following morning. However, the Noida Police swiftly nabbed him in Delhi, uncovering a country-made pistol and ammunition in his possession. With eight prior cases against him, Kumar now faces theft and Arms Act charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

