Hamas Announces New Plan for Prisoner-Hostage Exchange

Hamas has announced a new mechanism for exchanging Palestinian prisoners for the bodies of Israeli hostages, ensuring Israel's compliance. The group has not received a proposal for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Mediators have reportedly reached a deal for prisoner release and hostage handover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Palestinian group Hamas revealed on Wednesday the introduction of a new mechanism designed to facilitate the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for the bodies of Israeli hostages. This mechanism, according to Hamas, ensures compliance from Israel.

The timing for this exchange is still undecided, as Hamas plans to announce the date when deemed appropriate. Despite expressing readiness to advance the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Hamas has yet to receive any proposal for progressing to the next phase.

Sources in Egypt indicated that mediators have reached an agreement to free the Palestinian prisoners, originally scheduled for release last Saturday by Israeli authorities. This deal also includes Hamas handing over the bodies of Israeli hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

