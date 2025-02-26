Hamas-Israel Exchange Sparks Controversy Amidst Ceasefire Violation Accusations

In a complex and tense exchange, Hamas announced intentions to return bodies of four Israeli hostages, slated for Thursday. The gesture comes with a condition: Israel must release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. As accusations of mistreatment during the hostages' release surface, the first phase of the ceasefire hangs in balance.

Israel's delay in releasing approximately 600 Palestinian prisoners, justified by accusations against Hamas for 'cruel treatment', has raised concerns about a potential violation of the ceasefire agreement. Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou criticized the delay and warned that further negotiations hinge on the prisoners' release.

Amid these escalating tensions, the conflict takes a backseat to domestic issues, as Israeli authorities charge a recently freed Palestinian prisoner for reckless behavior during celebrations, highlighting ongoing legal ramifications despite the political truce. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip faces humanitarian challenges as hypothermia claims more infant lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)