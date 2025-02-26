Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest in Noida

In a troubling incident from Noida, a 36-year-old former domestic help was taken into police custody on Wednesday following accusations of attacking an elderly woman. The suspect, Mahendra from Amethi, reportedly attacked his former employer in her Sector 36 home due to an unresolved salary dispute dating back to 2017.

Binu Kakkar, reporting the attack on behalf of her mother-in-law, claimed the aggression took place while the elderly woman was home alone. The police, led by Jitendra Kumar Singh, promptly responded to the complaint and captured the alleged assailant.

During questioning, Mahendra admitted to his employment at the elder's home until 2016, leaving due to salary concerns. Authorities have assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)