Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest in Noida

A domestic help named Mahendra was arrested for allegedly attacking his former employer, an elderly woman, over a salary dispute from 2017. The incident occurred in Sector 36, Noida, and left the victim with minor injuries. Police acted on a complaint and detained the suspect for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:06 IST
In a troubling incident from Noida, a 36-year-old former domestic help was taken into police custody on Wednesday following accusations of attacking an elderly woman. The suspect, Mahendra from Amethi, reportedly attacked his former employer in her Sector 36 home due to an unresolved salary dispute dating back to 2017.

Binu Kakkar, reporting the attack on behalf of her mother-in-law, claimed the aggression took place while the elderly woman was home alone. The police, led by Jitendra Kumar Singh, promptly responded to the complaint and captured the alleged assailant.

During questioning, Mahendra admitted to his employment at the elder's home until 2016, leaving due to salary concerns. Authorities have assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the case.

