Global Crackdown on Online Scam Centres Strains Resources

An international crackdown on online scam centres has culminated in the detention of over 7,000 individuals in a Myanmar border town, as authorities face resource challenges in repatriating them.

The joint initiative by Thailand, Myanmar, and China was bolstered by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's recent discussions in Beijing, focusing on dismantling these exploitative networks.

Stranded individuals, many trapped under false pretenses, highlight logistical hurdles in returning them home, as international cooperation becomes pivotal to manage the unfolding situation.

