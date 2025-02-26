Left Menu

Global Crackdown on Online Scam Centres Strains Resources

A large-scale crackdown on online scam centres involving Thailand, Myanmar, and China has resulted in over 7,000 people being held in a Myanmar border town. The effort, prompted by Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, aims to tackle scam networks but strains resources and raises fears of a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maesot | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international crackdown on online scam centres has culminated in the detention of over 7,000 individuals in a Myanmar border town, as authorities face resource challenges in repatriating them.

The joint initiative by Thailand, Myanmar, and China was bolstered by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's recent discussions in Beijing, focusing on dismantling these exploitative networks.

Stranded individuals, many trapped under false pretenses, highlight logistical hurdles in returning them home, as international cooperation becomes pivotal to manage the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

