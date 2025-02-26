Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incidents Rock Maharashtra's Rivers

A 22-year-old woman died and five others, including her sisters, were feared drowned in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Three sisters entered the Wainganga river for a bath, resulting in one death and two missing. In another incident, three drowned in the Wardha river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:56 IST
A 22-year-old woman tragically lost her life, while five others, including her two sisters, are feared to have drowned in two separate river incidents in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, officials reported. Police confirmed that three sisters, aged 18 to 23, from Chandrapur city, had entered the Wainganga river in Saoli tehsil for a routine bath in the afternoon.

The situation quickly turned dire as the sisters began to struggle in the water, prompting their family members on the bank to raise an alarm. Disaster management teams swiftly launched a rescue operation, recovering the body of Kavita Mandal, 22. Efforts continue to locate her two siblings, officials conveyed.

In another distressing incident, three residents of Chunala village entered the Wardha river at Rajura. Unfamiliar with its depth, they disappeared underwater. Despite an ongoing search operation, their whereabouts remained unknown by evening, another official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

