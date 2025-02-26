India Successfully Tests First Indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM-SR) with In-Flight Retargeting Capability

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted flight trials of India’s first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. The missile was launched from an Indian Navy Seaking helicopter and demonstrated its advanced capabilities, including in-flight retargeting, making it a groundbreaking achievement for India’s defense technology.

The missile successfully engaged and neutralized a small ship target in a sea-skimming trajectory at its maximum range, proving its combat readiness. The NASM-SR is equipped with a Man-in-Loop feature, which allows the pilot to reassign targets during the flight. The missile’s Indigenous Imaging Infra-Red Seeker provided precise terminal guidance, while the high-bandwidth two-way data link transmitted real-time seeker images back to the pilot, enabling in-flight retargeting for enhanced accuracy.

The NASM-SR was launched in a Bearing-only Lock-on After Launch (BO-LOAL) mode, where it initially locked onto a large target within a designated search zone. During the terminal phase, the pilot dynamically selected a smaller concealed target, achieving a pinpoint strike with high precision.

The missile integrates state-of-the-art technology, including an indigenous Fiber Optic Gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS), a Radio Altimeter for mid-course guidance, and an Integrated Avionics Module. It also features Electro-Mechanical Actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries, and a PCB warhead. The propulsion system consists of a solid-fuel booster and a long-burn sustainer motor, ensuring sustained flight performance.

The NASM-SR has been developed by multiple DRDO laboratories, including the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL). The missile’s production is being carried out by Development cum Production Partners (DcPP) in collaboration with MSMEs, start-ups, and other industrial partners.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Indian Navy, and industry partners for the successful trials, emphasizing that the Man-in-Loop feature adds a unique capability of in-flight retargeting, enhancing India’s naval strike capabilities.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat also lauded the DRDO scientists, naval operators, and industrial collaborators for their contribution to achieving this milestone.

The successful trials of NASM-SR mark a significant step toward strengthening India's maritime defense capabilities, reinforcing self-reliance in advanced missile technology, and enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Navy.