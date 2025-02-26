Left Menu

Justice Pledged as Minister Meets Assaulted Dalit Brides

Following an attack on two Dalit brides and their relatives on their wedding day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun visited them, promising strict action against the accused. All named suspects have been arrested. The incident reportedly involved Samajwadi Party-supported assailants aiming to instigate caste unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A week following an alleged attack on two Dalit brides and their relatives on their wedding day in Karanawal village, UP Minister Asim Arun visited the victims on Wednesday. He vowed stringent measures against those responsible for the incident.

The FIR named 15 individuals who have now been apprehended and jailed. Minister Arun emphasized the administration's previous experiences in dealing with such offenders, holding the Samajwadi Party's 'goons' accountable for the attack.

According to reports, the brides were targeted while returning to their wedding venue. Minister Arun assured that government support would facilitate their future marriages, emphasizing the need to counteract caste-based disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

