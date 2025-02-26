Bosnia's Political Turmoil: Dodik's Sentence Sparks International Reactions

In a landmark decision, a Bosnia court sentenced Milorad Dodik, a prominent Bosnian Serb separatist leader, to one year in jail and ordered his removal from the presidency of the Serb-dominated republic. This verdict arises from Dodik's defiance against international orders, particularly those from peace envoy Christian Schmidt.

Dodik, who maintains close ties with Russia, has dismissed the indictment as politically motivated, while taking measures to reduce state governance in his region. While Dodik can potentially avoid incarceration by paying a fine, the court's decision highlights the enduring ethnic divisions in Bosnia.

As tensions rise, Russia denounces the ruling, asserting it's a Western-provoked attack on Balkan stability. With a history marked by conflict, Bosnia remains divided, underlining the complex interplay of regional and international influences 28 years post-war.

(With inputs from agencies.)