Gujarat Court's Landmark Ruling: Life Sentences in Child Rape Cases

In a landmark judgment, a special court in Gujarat's Amreli district delivered life sentences to three men convicted of child rape, emphasizing justice for the victims.

Judge DS Shrivastava presided over the cases under the POCSO Act and sentenced Amar Kalena, Bakul Dhadhukiya, and another individual, ensuring their incarceration for the rest of their natural lives.

The court also mandated financial compensation to the victims, demonstrating the judiciary's commitment to child protection and victim support, according to public prosecutor Mamta Trivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)