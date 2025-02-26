Gujarat Court's Landmark Ruling: Life Sentences in Child Rape Cases
A special court in Gujarat's Amreli district convicted three men and sentenced them to life imprisonment for raping minor girls. The court issued its verdicts in a single day under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Compensation was also granted to victims and their families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark judgment, a special court in Gujarat's Amreli district delivered life sentences to three men convicted of child rape, emphasizing justice for the victims.
Judge DS Shrivastava presided over the cases under the POCSO Act and sentenced Amar Kalena, Bakul Dhadhukiya, and another individual, ensuring their incarceration for the rest of their natural lives.
The court also mandated financial compensation to the victims, demonstrating the judiciary's commitment to child protection and victim support, according to public prosecutor Mamta Trivedi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Amreli
- court
- child rape
- verdict
- POCSO
- Amar Kalena
- Bakul Dhadhukiya
- life sentence
- compensation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Landmark Victory: Denmark's SKAT Secures $500 Million Verdict in U.S. Fraud Trial
Egypt Must End Military Trials for Civilians, Say Human Rights Groups Ahead of Fishermen Verdict
Court Clears Women of Obscenity Charges in Landmark Delhi Verdict
Smuggled Silver Scandal: Indore's Court Verdict
Justice Awaits: Verdict in Danielle McLaughin Case