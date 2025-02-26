Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Off Taiwan's Coast

Taiwan has strongly condemned China for what it terms as provocative military maneuvers, following Beijing's announcement of live 'shooting' drills off the island's southwest coast. Taiwan's defense ministry reported detecting 32 Chinese military aircraft conducting joint drills with warships in the region.

The drills, which lack prior international notification, posed a threat to international shipping and flight routes from Taiwan's major ports in Kaohsiung and Pingtung. These events are seen as undermining regional peace, and Taiwan has dispatched forces to monitor the situation. Taiwan's defense ministry has since confirmed that the Chinese forces have exited the drill zone.

China's recent military activities are seen as dominant threats to stability in the Indo-Pacific. With ongoing sovereignty disputes, both Taiwan and China have exchanged accusations over severed undersea cables near the island. The geopolitical tension continues as Taiwan maintains its stance that only its people can decide its future.

