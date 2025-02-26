Left Menu

Swift Justice in Kathua: Bank Heist Attempt Foiled

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Ankush Sharma and Sunil Singh after they attempted to rob a bank in Kathua by breaking through a side wall. The burglars fled when noticed by a police patrol but were apprehended in Hiranagar shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:13 IST
Swift Justice in Kathua: Bank Heist Attempt Foiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring attempt on Wednesday night, two burglars, Ankush Sharma and Sunil Singh, tried to rob a J&K Bank in Kathua district by breaking through a side wall.

Their plans were thwarted when a vigilant police patrol noticed suspicious activities and rushed to the bank. The suspects managed to initially escape into the night.

However, utilizing swift strategic operations, police tracked and arrested them in the Kootah area of Hiranagar just hours after the attempted heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025