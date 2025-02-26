Swift Justice in Kathua: Bank Heist Attempt Foiled
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Ankush Sharma and Sunil Singh after they attempted to rob a bank in Kathua by breaking through a side wall. The burglars fled when noticed by a police patrol but were apprehended in Hiranagar shortly after.
In a daring attempt on Wednesday night, two burglars, Ankush Sharma and Sunil Singh, tried to rob a J&K Bank in Kathua district by breaking through a side wall.
Their plans were thwarted when a vigilant police patrol noticed suspicious activities and rushed to the bank. The suspects managed to initially escape into the night.
However, utilizing swift strategic operations, police tracked and arrested them in the Kootah area of Hiranagar just hours after the attempted heist.
