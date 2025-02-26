Inspector's Betrayal: Odisha Cop Arrested for Cheating Colleague Promising Marriage

In a scandalous turn of events, Odisha Police Inspector Tapan Kumar Nahak was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly deceiving a female colleague. Nahak is accused of engaging in a physical relationship under the pretense of marriage, as confirmed by officials.

The arrest came swiftly after DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania suspended Nahak to facilitate a transparent investigation. Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata remarked that Nahak's immediate arrest was crucial for maintaining integrity in the probe.

Accusations against Nahak include gross misconduct and abuse of power while serving as IIC at Kujanga police station. The arrest signals serious consequences for officers who exploit their positions, with disciplinary actions underway during the inquiry period.

