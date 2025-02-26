Left Menu

Contractor Accused of Rape and Blackmail in Katra-Jalalabad Project

A contractor in Katra-Jalalabad is accused of raping a labourer's wife, recording the act, and blackmailing her with the video. The incident occurred a year ago, and the contractor has continued to exploit the victim. A police case is now underway, and the accused is on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities have filed charges against a contractor working on the Katra-Jalalabad road project following allegations of rape and blackmail. The disturbing case involves the alleged sexual assault of a laborer's wife, with the contractor reportedly recording the act and threatening to release the footage.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Awasthi, revealed that the incident happened a year ago when the contractor, identified as Vikrant, falsely accused the victim's husband of theft.

Under the threat of making the video public, the contractor is accused of continuing to exploit the woman, pressuring her to abandon her family. Police have registered a case, sent the victim for medical examination, and efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing.

