Contractor Accused of Rape and Blackmail in Katra-Jalalabad Project

Authorities have filed charges against a contractor working on the Katra-Jalalabad road project following allegations of rape and blackmail. The disturbing case involves the alleged sexual assault of a laborer's wife, with the contractor reportedly recording the act and threatening to release the footage.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Awasthi, revealed that the incident happened a year ago when the contractor, identified as Vikrant, falsely accused the victim's husband of theft.

Under the threat of making the video public, the contractor is accused of continuing to exploit the woman, pressuring her to abandon her family. Police have registered a case, sent the victim for medical examination, and efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)