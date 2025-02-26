Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between New Zealand and China Over Military Drills

New Zealand's foreign minister raised concerns with China over recent live-fire military drills in the Tasman Sea, citing inadequate notice to New Zealand. China and New Zealand discussed trust, military issues, and economic cooperation. Concerns were also raised regarding China's agreements with the Cook Islands without New Zealand's consultation.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister has expressed serious concerns over China's live-fire military exercises conducted in the Tasman Sea, criticizing the lack of adequate notification provided to New Zealand. Following meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing, the issue highlighted strains in what traditionally has been a cooperative relationship between the two nations.

During discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Premier Han Zheng, both parties acknowledged the need for dialogue to iron out specific differences while exploring opportunities for mutual trust. New Zealand's concerns extend to China's recent military presence near Tasmania and missile tests near French Polynesia, which received little to no warning.

These discussions underscored broader anxieties over evolving geopolitical dynamics, especially following the Cook Islands' new partnerships with China. With ongoing talks addressing economic cooperation and concerns regarding national security, the relationship between New Zealand and China remains a complex mix of diplomacy and tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

