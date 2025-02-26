NZ and Viet Nam Elevate Relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Vietnamese counterpart, His Excellency Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, have officially elevated the New Zealand-Viet Nam relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This landmark announcement comes as the two nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral ties.

During Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to Viet Nam, both leaders engaged in discussions aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including economics, trade and investment, defence and security, education, and people-to-people connections. The agreement signifies a high level of trust, ambition, and strategic alignment between the two nations.

"Strengthening our relationship with Viet Nam is crucial to New Zealand’s economic future, providing more opportunities for businesses at home to access this vital and growing market," said Prime Minister Luxon. "I am delighted that Prime Minister Chinh and I have agreed to take our relationship to the next level. A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is the highest level of engagement with Viet Nam and is a fitting way to commence our 2025 anniversary year."

Prime Minister Luxon emphasized Viet Nam’s rising economic prominence in Asia and the enormous opportunities for collaboration. The new partnership will enable both nations to work together more closely on mutual priorities, including regional stability, sustainability initiatives, and innovation-driven economic growth.

"Today, we reflected on the strong foundation of our relationship and reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas," he added. "This agreement also underscores my Government’s commitment to deepening relationships within Southeast Asia – a region that is vital to our broader economic goals of growth, job creation, and income expansion."

Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to Viet Nam continues with a series of high-level business and political engagements in both Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City. These discussions will further explore avenues for increased trade, investment, and strategic collaboration, solidifying the already flourishing partnership between New Zealand and Viet Nam.