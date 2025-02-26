Left Menu

Religious Clashes Erupt in Hazaribag During Maha Shivratri

Prohibitory orders were enforced in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, following a clash between two groups during Maha Shivratri. The altercation, sparked by a dispute over religious installations, led to injuries and property damage. Authorities have controlled the situation, while political figures blame Bangladeshi infiltrators for recurring unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, have implemented prohibitory orders after violent clashes broke out between two groups during the religious festival of Maha Shivratri. The conflict arose over the installation of religious flags and the use of loudspeakers, leaving several individuals injured and vehicles destroyed.

Police forces swiftly intervened to restore order, enforcing restrictions under section 163 of the BNS to prevent further escalation. The situation remains tense but is reportedly under control, according to local law enforcement officials. A plea has been made for peace during the festival's celebrations.

In the political aftermath, MP Sanjay Seth accused Bangladeshi infiltrators of inciting such unrest and challenged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take decisive action. Seth argued that other BJP-NDA ruled states have successfully dealt with similar issues, ensuring better communal harmony and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

