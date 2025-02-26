G20 Talks Falter Amid Key Absences and Aid Cuts

The G20 is grappling with significant challenges during its meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, as several key finance chiefs chose not to attend. The absence of officials from major economies like the U.S., China, and the EU has highlighted ongoing global divisions in addressing pressing issues like poverty and climate change.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made an earnest appeal for multilateral cooperation, stressing the importance of unity in safeguarding the interests of vulnerable populations. As the host, South Africa aimed to push discussions on climate finance and reforming financial systems, but progress seems unlikely with the lack of attendance and engagement.

Analysts criticize the missed opportunity for collaboration, especially given the African setting of the talks. The diminished commitment and foreign aid cuts are seen as setbacks in advancing global solutions, even as some propose moving forward without key actors like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)