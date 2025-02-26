Legal Battle Over Mumbai Metro: Corruption Allegations and Contract Disputes
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and French consultant Systra are embroiled in a legal tussle over alleged corruption in Metro projects. The Bombay High Court quashed MMRDA's contract termination notice against Systra, citing unfairness. The court ordered a revised hearing while MMRDA disputes graft claims.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced it will issue a new 'speaking order' following a directive from the Bombay High Court. This comes after the court quashed a notice terminating the contract of French consultant Systra, which accused the MMRDA officials of corruption related to Metro rail projects.
Allegations from Systra have sparked a political controversy, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to request an inspection of the matter. MMRDA justifies the termination, citing flawed cost estimates that posed financial risks. The court has mandated a fair hearing for Systra, asserting MMRDA's contractual authority.
The French Embassy has urged a thorough investigation into Systra's accusations, which include delays and undue favor requests. With the contract extended till December 2026, the MMRDA claims project delays prompted their actions. The ongoing case underscores tensions in international contracts and governance.
