Notorious Robber Sonu Alias Nizam Arrested After Three-Year Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended a notorious robber, Sonu alias Nizam, after a prolonged three-year pursuit. Sonu, who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head and was wanted in seven cases, was captured following an encounter with law enforcement on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III, Ashok Kumar Sharma, reported that the arrest took place during a routine check near Basantpur Bangar, where Sonu attempted to flee on a motorcycle. While trying to evade capture, he fired at the police but was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Sonu, infamous for his role in looting a truck filled with iron sheets on the Eastern Peripheral Highway, was found in possession of a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. His arrest marks a significant achievement in combating crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)