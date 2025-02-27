Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court Over Foreign Aid Fund

The Trump administration has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to halt a federal mandate that requires the government to release foreign aid funds to contractors and grant recipients for work already completed.

On Wednesday, the administration argued that U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's order represents an overstepping of judicial authority. The administration filed a request emphasizing the immediate need to pause the directive.

Ali's order stipulated a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday for the administration to comply, sparking the urgent Supreme Court appeal.

