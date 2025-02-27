Left Menu

Trump Administration Appeals to Supreme Court Over Foreign Aid Fund

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a federal judge's directive mandating the government to disburse foreign aid funds for previous commitments. The administration claims the order by Judge Amir Ali is an overreach, with a deadline set for Wednesday night.

Donald Trump

The Trump administration has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court in an attempt to halt a federal mandate that requires the government to release foreign aid funds to contractors and grant recipients for work already completed.

On Wednesday, the administration argued that U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's order represents an overstepping of judicial authority. The administration filed a request emphasizing the immediate need to pause the directive.

Ali's order stipulated a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday for the administration to comply, sparking the urgent Supreme Court appeal.

