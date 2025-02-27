Police Uncover Job Scam in Odisha's Jajpur: Two Arrested

Amid rising incidents of fraud, two individuals were apprehended in Odisha's Jajpur district for swindling job seekers out of Rs 5 lakh by falsely promising government positions, according to local authorities.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged at Jenapur Police Station, revealing that the suspects had exploited multiple aspirants across Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts. Inspector Nirupama Jena disclosed that the duo amassed the sum by assuring government job placements in exchange for money.

The suspects, now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offenses including cheating and forgery, were sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were denied. Investigations suggest the possible involvement of others in the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)