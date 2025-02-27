Police Uncover Job Scam in Odisha's Jajpur: Two Arrested
Two individuals have been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly defrauding job seekers of Rs 5 lakh with false promises of government jobs. The accused targeted several districts, and police suspect a larger network. They face charges under India's Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising incidents of fraud, two individuals were apprehended in Odisha's Jajpur district for swindling job seekers out of Rs 5 lakh by falsely promising government positions, according to local authorities.
The arrests followed a complaint lodged at Jenapur Police Station, revealing that the suspects had exploited multiple aspirants across Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts. Inspector Nirupama Jena disclosed that the duo amassed the sum by assuring government job placements in exchange for money.
The suspects, now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offenses including cheating and forgery, were sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were denied. Investigations suggest the possible involvement of others in the fraudulent scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Scam Busted: Mastermind Behind Rs 26.92 Crore Fraud Arrested
Sebi Cracks Down on TV Market Gurus for Fraudulent Trading
AI in Fraud Detection: Nigeria’s New Defense Against Financial Crimes
ED Freezes Rs 170 Crore in Forex Fraud Crackdown
Massive GST Fraud Exposed by DGGI Pune: Rs 1,196 Crore Scam Unraveled