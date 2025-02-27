Pune Rape Case: A Dark Echo of Delhi

Pune police announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Dattatray Ramdas Gade, a known history-sheeter. Gade allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman on an MSRTC bus at Swargate bus station, sparking outrage and bringing back memories of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape.

In response, thirteen police teams are working to capture Gade, who has previously been involved in various crimes. Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the scrapping of old buses and promised enhancements in bus security with GPS, panic buttons, and CCTV.

The incident has elicited strong political reactions, with figures like Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticizing the BJP-led state government for its handling of women's safety, further escalating political tensions in Maharashtra.

