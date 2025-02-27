Left Menu

Pune Rape Case: A Dark Echo of Delhi

The Pune police have announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Dattatray Ramdas Gade, accused of raping a woman at Swargate bus station. The incident has sparked political outrage and comparisons to the 2012 Delhi gang rape, intensifying scrutiny on Maharashtra's law enforcement.

Updated: 27-02-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 16:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Dattatray Ramdas Gade, a known history-sheeter. Gade allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman on an MSRTC bus at Swargate bus station, sparking outrage and bringing back memories of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape.

In response, thirteen police teams are working to capture Gade, who has previously been involved in various crimes. Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the scrapping of old buses and promised enhancements in bus security with GPS, panic buttons, and CCTV.

The incident has elicited strong political reactions, with figures like Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticizing the BJP-led state government for its handling of women's safety, further escalating political tensions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

