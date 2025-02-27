Threatening Emails Trigger School Evacuations in Spain's Valencia

A 24-year-old man was detained in Spain's eastern Valencia region after sending threat-filled emails that triggered a major alert on Thursday. The correspondence contained threats to attack schools and cause mass casualties, according to police sources.

In response to the alarming email threats, several schools in Bunol and its neighboring areas were either closed or evacuated as a safety measure. The local authorities sprang into action to ensure the safety of students and staff, as detailed in a statement from the Bunol municipality posted on Facebook.

The Guardia Civil and the Bunol Local Police have been actively involved in scrutinizing each school to ensure their security. They called for public calm amidst the heightened social anxiety, emphasizing the swift measures taken to protect the community.

