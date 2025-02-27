Revamping Animal Welfare: New Guidelines for a Cruelty-Free Future
The central government plans to update the Animal Welfare Board's guidelines to enhance their relevance and enforce implementation against animal cruelty. Union Minister S P Singh Baghel emphasized the historical significance of animals in Hinduism and highlighted the need for awareness and education at school levels to promote animal welfare.
The central government is set to revamp the Animal Welfare Board's outdated guidelines, striving for greater relevance and enforcement to combat animal cruelty. The initiative aims at updating these guidelines to fit the current scenario, ensuring effective implementation.
Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, highlighted the historical significance of animals in Hindu culture during an award ceremony by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). He underscored the importance of instilling awareness and adherence to animal welfare laws among the public to curb cruelty against animals.
Efforts are underway from both central and state governments, with hopes of involving village panchayats and urban local bodies. The AWBI, established in 1962, advises laws related to animal welfare and recognizes individuals and organizations through its Prani Mitra and Jeev Daya awards for their exceptional contributions towards animal protection.
