Chaos Erupts at Mass Rally in Bukavu

In a harrowing turn of events, a mass rally led by rebel leader Corneille Nangaa in Bukavu descended into chaos as gunfire and explosions ripped through the city streets. Eyewitnesses reported seeing people fleeing in panic, some injured, as bodies lay scattered, though the exact casualty count remains uncertain.

Nangaa accused Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi of orchestrating the attack, a claim lacking evidence and met with silence from the government. Despite the tumult, Nangaa confirmed his safety and that of senior rebel members, who have seized control over large territories, including Bukavu, since the beginning of the year.

The international community points fingers at Rwanda for backing the M23 rebels, an allegation Rwanda refutes. This escalating conflict, rooted in historical tensions and Congo's rich mineral resources, raises fears of a broader regional war. M23 asserts its presence by reopening ports and schools, vowing to restore order in its controlled territories.

