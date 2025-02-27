Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at Mass Rally in Bukavu

A mass rally in Bukavu, led by rebel leader Corneille Nangaa, turned deadly as gunfire and explosions erupted. The attack, allegedly ordered by Congo's President, sparked a flight of terrified civilians, raising regional conflict concerns. M23 rebels, who recently took control of the city, claimed they aimed to ensure security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:59 IST
In a harrowing turn of events, a mass rally led by rebel leader Corneille Nangaa in Bukavu descended into chaos as gunfire and explosions ripped through the city streets. Eyewitnesses reported seeing people fleeing in panic, some injured, as bodies lay scattered, though the exact casualty count remains uncertain.

Nangaa accused Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi of orchestrating the attack, a claim lacking evidence and met with silence from the government. Despite the tumult, Nangaa confirmed his safety and that of senior rebel members, who have seized control over large territories, including Bukavu, since the beginning of the year.

The international community points fingers at Rwanda for backing the M23 rebels, an allegation Rwanda refutes. This escalating conflict, rooted in historical tensions and Congo's rich mineral resources, raises fears of a broader regional war. M23 asserts its presence by reopening ports and schools, vowing to restore order in its controlled territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

