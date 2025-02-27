Anticipation Mounts: BCI's Upcoming Leadership Elections
The Bar Council of India is set to hold elections for the roles of chairman and vice-chairman on March 2. Nominations close on February 28 with withdrawals by March 1. Incumbent chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and vice-chairman S Prabakaran have held their positions for several terms.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is gearing up for its leadership elections, slated for March 2. This major event will see the election of the BCI chairman and vice-chairman, pivotal roles within the organization.
Nominations for these prestigious positions must be submitted by February 28, with March 1 set as the deadline for any withdrawals, according to current BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, has served as the BCI chairman unopposed for the past six terms, while senior advocate S Prabakaran has maintained the vice-chairmanship for three years, highlighting their consistent leadership.
