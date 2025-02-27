U.S. Supreme Court Freezes Foreign Aid Amid Legal Battle

Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court has issued an administrative stay on a federal judge's order that required the Trump administration to disperse foreign aid funds. This decision follows President Donald Trump's cuts in over 90% of foreign aid contracts.

The White House argues that the aid reductions are part of its 'America First' agenda, affecting over $58 billion in international assistance. However, critics say these cuts, which defy multiple court orders to release funds, threaten global humanitarian efforts and potentially overstep executive authority.

While the administration insists its review process justified the terminations, legal challenges continue. Plaintiffs argue that the administration illegally withheld aid payments and violated federal laws. The outcome of this legal battle could significantly impact foreign aid distribution and the administration's policy stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)