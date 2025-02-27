Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Cosmetics Factory in Burari
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police discovered an illegal factory producing counterfeit hair removal creams in Burari. The factory's owner, Pawan Kumar, was arrested. A significant amount of fake products, along with raw materials and machinery, were seized from the site, highlighting the growing issue of counterfeit cosmetics.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an illicit manufacturing operation in Burari, producing fake hair removal creams. The operation was hidden in branded containers to deceive consumers, authorities disclosed on Thursday.
Pawan Kumar, the 33-year-old owner, was apprehended, while police confiscated a sizable haul of counterfeit products, including raw materials and machinery, according to Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Gupta.
A raid in Kamal Vihar led to the discovery of 14,184 tubes of counterfeit cream and various packaging materials. Kumar admitted that financial difficulties post-pandemic drove him to counterfeit product manufacturing, selling them in Sadar Bazar. Investigations are ongoing.
