Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Cosmetics Factory in Burari

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an illicit manufacturing operation in Burari, producing fake hair removal creams. The operation was hidden in branded containers to deceive consumers, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Pawan Kumar, the 33-year-old owner, was apprehended, while police confiscated a sizable haul of counterfeit products, including raw materials and machinery, according to Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Gupta.

A raid in Kamal Vihar led to the discovery of 14,184 tubes of counterfeit cream and various packaging materials. Kumar admitted that financial difficulties post-pandemic drove him to counterfeit product manufacturing, selling them in Sadar Bazar. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)