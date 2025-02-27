Cabinet Approves Key AfCFTA Protocols to Boost Women, Youth, and Fair Competition in Trade

The Cabinet has officially approved the submission of two significant protocols under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to Parliament for ratification. These protocols—the Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade and the Protocol on Competition Policy—aim to foster inclusive economic growth, enhance trade opportunities, and ensure fair competition within the African market.

Empowering Women and Youth in Trade

The Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade is designed to increase the participation of women and young entrepreneurs in Africa’s trade landscape. It outlines strategic objectives that include helping women and youth traders integrate into the market, fostering value addition, and promoting innovation to boost their contributions to exports and imports.

Additionally, the protocol prioritizes the inclusion of women and youth in regional and continental value chains, ensuring that they play a crucial role in Africa’s economic development.

“The protocol also advocates for measures to eliminate discrimination, promote equality, and inclusivity to ensure that women and youth benefit from trade opportunities,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, stated at a press briefing on Thursday.

Key provisions of the protocol include:

Eliminating non-tariff barriers that hinder the participation of women and youth in trade.

Enhancing access to finance for women and youth entrepreneurs.

Ensuring their involvement in policy formulation to reflect their trade interests.

The Cabinet expects this protocol to enable women and young traders to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA and promote their integration into intra-African trade.

Promoting Fair Competition in African Markets

In addition to advancing inclusivity, the Cabinet has approved the submission of the Protocol on Competition Policy to Parliament. This protocol is a commitment by African Union (AU) member states to foster a competitive business environment that supports industrialization, trade, and sustainable economic growth.

The protocol establishes a framework to prevent anti-competitive practices, ensuring that market concentration, abuse of dominance, and restrictive business conduct are effectively addressed. Minister Ntshavheni emphasized the importance of the protocol, noting that the lack of a continental competition policy has led to anti-competitive practices such as monopolies and cartels that exploit their market positions.

The protocol will apply to all economic activities within the AfCFTA market and specifically targets anti-competitive behavior, including:

International and cross-border cartels that are not adequately regulated.

Market dominance abuse by larger enterprises, particularly those operating outside the continent.

By establishing a unified competition policy, the protocol aims to create a fair and transparent trade environment, benefiting businesses of all sizes and ensuring equitable economic development across Africa.

Path to Implementation

Both protocols will now be submitted to Parliament for ratification. Their implementation is expected to significantly contribute to the overarching goals of the AfCFTA, which seeks to enhance trade, reduce barriers, and create a more integrated and prosperous African economy.