Strengthening Ties: Canada Tightens Border Security

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty announced Canada's progress in strengthening border security with the U.S. and tackling drug smuggling. His comments, aimed at addressing the Trump administration's concerns, were made in Washington before crucial talks with key U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is making strides in enhancing security measures along its border with the United States, according to Public Safety Minister David McGuinty. His announcement came during televised remarks in Washington, where he expressed confidence that these efforts would meet the Trump administration's expectations.

The minister talked to reporters ahead of vital meetings with senior U.S. officials, emphasizing the significance of cross-border cooperation in addressing key security challenges. McGuinty pointed to improvements in combating drug smuggling as a cornerstone of this initiative.

As Canada and the U.S. continue negotiations, McGuinty's comments signal a commitment to working closely with American counterparts to ensure enhanced safety and security for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

