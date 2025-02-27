USAID Faces Unprecedented Dismantling Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration has initiated a large-scale reduction at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving thousands without jobs or on leave. Workers were allotted brief moments to clear their offices, with some being escorted by federal officers.

Amid the restructuring, a directive intending to align with President Trump's governmental efficiency goals has prompted a 'reduction in force,' impacting approximately 5,680 employees globally. Trump and advisor Elon Musk spearhead this initiative without congressional involvement, provoking significant debate.

Legal contests persist as affected parties challenge the government's decision. Concurrently, a federal judge has ordered a release of stalled foreign aid funds, constrained by Supreme Court intervention. The emotional and practical repercussions are unfolding for dismissed staff and ongoing programs worldwide.

