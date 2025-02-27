India's Rise as a Global Power: Former US House Official Scot Faulkner Praises Nation’s Progress

India is emerging as a dominant global economic force and a leader in shaping the future of world affairs, said Former US House Chief Administrative Officer Scot Faulkner during his visit to the country. He highlighted India's seamless integration of technology and governance, positioning it at the forefront of 21st-century development.

Mr. Faulkner, who is on a week-long visit to India to attend a media conclave, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the world's most influential leaders, calling him an inspiration to others. During his visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, he emphasized the importance of such museums worldwide, stating that they preserve history while inspiring future generations.

In addition to the museum, Mr. Faulkner toured India’s newly constructed Parliament, where he was highly impressed by its state-of-the-art architecture and advanced technological systems. He particularly praised the simultaneous translation facilities, efficient multilingual management, and the fully automated document system, calling them innovations that other nations could learn from.

Reflecting on India’s rise, he acknowledged its expanding global influence, its role as an economic powerhouse, and its leadership in governance and technology.

Mr. Faulkner has a distinguished career in public service, having served as Director of Personnel for the Reagan Campaign, a key member of the Presidential Transition Team, and part of the White House Staff. He has also held executive roles at the Federal Aviation Administration, the General Services Administration, and the Peace Corps.

Academically, Mr. Faulkner holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from American University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Government from Lawrence University. He also studied at the London School of Economics and Georgetown University. Currently, he serves as Vice President of Shepherd University’s George Washington Institute of Living Ethics.

His observations during the visit reaffirm India's growing stature as a global leader, with cutting-edge advancements in governance, technology, and infrastructure serving as a model for the world.